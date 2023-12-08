Faces and Places of the Panhandle: breakfast and conversation with ‘The Coffee Club’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Recently, WJHG featured Florida’s only Tudor’s Biscuit World as a ‘Faces and Places of the Panhandle’ story. The Panama City restaurant stays busy every day.

Many regulars also eat here. There’s also one group of friends who meet here all the time, sharing stories over cups of coffee. For this week’s ‘Faces and Places of the Panhandle,’ we are featuring Tudor’s regulars who have earned several nicknames and they’re well known as the restaurant.

Once your stomach is full and you’re about to leave Tudor’s Biscuit World in Panama City, you might see happy, smiling faces on display on a wall inside. If you come early enough any day Tuesday through Saturday, you might even get to meet these men in person.

They’ve been given several nicknames. One of them is ‘The Coffee Club.’ So what’s the key to being a member? It’s simple. If you want to join the club, you don’t drink your coffee alone.

“We give free advice. We didn’t say it’d be good advice,” said Mack Carter.

“We’ve been called the table of knowledge, and that’s being kind,” said Rich Williams.

Knowledge that they like to share with new friends and old ones alike. In fact, sometimes 10 or more of them get together for breakfast. They always have several sets of tables reserved for their coffee and conversation.

Faces and Places

Who are some of the men who are part of ‘The Coffee Club?’

One day recently, we met four of them: Rich Williams, Dale Martin, Mack Carter and Lee Holley.

Williams’ family has lived in the Panhandle since 1905. Martin moved here 10 years ago after retiring from a manufacturing job in Honduras. Carter and Holley remember when this area of 23rd Street was a dirt road with a dairy farm nearby.

Since 2016, Tudor’s Biscuit World has stood on W. 23rd St. in Panama City, and it’s turned into a meeting spot to make new memories over some common interests like fishing.

“I look forward to every day I come here during the week. I look forward to it,” said Martin.

They also look forward to ordering the same meals on the menu.

“Started out coming in and got the sausage, biscuits and coffee. I’ve (ordered) the same thing every morning for two to three years,” said Rich Williams.

“Since I’ve been coming here for almost three years now, some of the same girls are still here. They know us by name. They know what we are going to eat” said Dale Martin.

They’re also known as ‘The Table of Knowledge:

For ‘The Coffee Club,’ their weekly routine is about so much more than good breakfast. It’s also about sharing their knowledge to anyone who will listen.

“Respect everyone. It’s amazing how when you respect somebody, how fast they will respect you back,” said Carter.

“You can buy a lot of things to pass the time, but you can’t buy friendship,” said Holley.

Next time you’re at Tudor’s, grab your coffee, your hot plate of food and take a seat at their table, you might just leave with a smile on your face as big as theirs on the wall by the exit door. Perhaps, you’ll also share some laughs and maybe hearing a fishing story or in this case, four.

If you’d like to stop by and meet ‘The Coffee Club,’ some of the men are at Tudor’s Biscuit World every day, Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Tudor’s is open from Tuesdays through Saturdays from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.

