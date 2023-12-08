Families of Organ Donors Gather to Light the Tree of Life

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The holidays are known for being a bright and happy time of year... however, for many, they can also be a little painful. especially if they’ve lost a loved one. All across the nation people serve as heroes, even after taking their final breath. One of the ways of doing this is by organ donation.

Folks at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay in Panama City took a moment, to remember, and pay tribute to those who saved other people’s lives by donating organs.

Here families gathered to honor their loved ones by making ornaments and placing them on the tree of life, which was lit Thursday outside of the hospital. it was a way of celebrating Christmas as well as celebrating the heroes who have saved others.

Robin Godwin, the president of Sacred Heart Bay in Panama City said, “Even as these families have walked through some of the most devastating times of their life and just to be able to have them here and see that spirit of resilience and still see joy in them, still see hope in them... it’s probably as encouraging for us as it is for them.”

The Tree of Life has become a special tradition and a place for families to come together, and to heal.

Lesley Garcia, the regional manager of Net Life Health said, “So we started this in 2009 at the public library. The tree was about seven and a half feet, but what we do is we bring the families here to build ornaments with them and it has grown so much... our tree is fifteen feet. A lot of times I have families ask me ‘What happens to these ornaments after the tree comes down?’ And I let them know that we come here, we personally package these with care and love... they go to our office and then we bring them back the next year, and that creates the growing of the tree.”

Some family members attend the tree lighting every year. Paula Fredrick lost her daughter, and she spoke on how seeing the good helps her get through the hard times.

“She [Amy] was able to give her kidneys and her liver to three recipients. They also took her pancreas and used it for medical research. So we took something very tragic and we found a silver lining. She was able to help those three people. I think it pretty much helps us to get by every day with losing Amy... Finding something good.”

Santa Claus even made a special visit to be with the kids and help them light the tree. It was a special night... with memories that will live on forever.

