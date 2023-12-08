First night of Chanukah celebrated in Panama City Beach

The Jewish holiday is also known as the "Festival of Lights."(WJHG)
By Austin Maida
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Thursday night was the first night of Chanukah, also known as the Festival of Lights.

The Bay County Jewish community gathered to light the first candle on Panama City Beach’s menorah.

People gathered outside of the Grand Theatre at Pier Park to celebrate the first night of the eight-day Jewish holiday.

The event featured Chanukah souvenirs and crafts, face painting, and free menorahs and candles to take home.

Hot drinks and a selection of Chanukah foods were also passed out.

Organizers of the event say that this year, given the events going on in Israel, lifting spirits through the light means more than ever.

“This is our answer to everything bad that has happened. To the evil, to the darkness, that we come with the light. We come with the light. We come to illuminate. Chanukah is about a light. Even one little light, one little light can illuminate the entire world,” said Rabbi Mendal Havlin.

For more information about the Jewish community in Panama City Beach, as well as any events planned for the Chanukah holiday, visit here.

