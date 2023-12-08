Foodie Friday: sandwiches and salads with Trigo San Francisco Style Deli

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Friday Dec. 8 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Foodie Friday’ segment, we featured food from Trigo San Francisco Style Deli in Panama City.

Trigo’s owner, Gilbert Hamati, has operated the business for the past 13 years. Before that, he worked in the restaurant business in San Francisco. He loved the food and fresh bread there and that’s why he orders the bread fresh from San Francisco for his customers at Trigo.

Hamati is also from Lebanon and shared his love for Mediterranean food with us on NewsChannel 7 as well. He says lemon juice, garlic and olive oil are used in a lot of dishes.

For Foodie Friday, Hamati put together a delicious Mediterranean salad and shrimp with fresh vegetables and cilantro for us! Both are available at Trigo, along with a variety of other salads and soups. On Fridays, you can also order pizza at Trigo.

More information about Trigo San Francisco Style Deli:

To view Trigo’s full menu, go here. The restaurant is located at 119 Harrison Ave. in downtown Panama City. They also offer catering.

