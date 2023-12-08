Man dies after being ran over by his own truck

man dies after being run over by his own truck
man dies after being run over by his own truck(jackson county sheriff's office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Jackson County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol says a man has died after he was run over by his truck.

Troopers say a witness saw the 62-year-old man stepping out of his truck Friday afternoon. The witness told authorities that they believed the man was having a medical emergency near the intersection of Pittman Hill Road and McCormick Road.

FHP believes he mistakenly thought he put his vehicle in park and turned it off before hopping to the back of the truck and trailer.

However, that is when the truck, reportedly in park, ran the man over.

Authorities say the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

