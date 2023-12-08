New mural In Pier Park Is adding art to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new art project is canvassing Panama City Beach and Thursday was the official unveiling.

The breezeway in Pier Park located between Smoothie King and Kilwins has now been transformed.

The tunnel is filled with sea creatures representing what is found right here in our waters. The beach is just steps away from the mall.

Officials say this is how they are bringing more art and culture into the community. An underwater-like experience for locals and visitors to learn more about our area.

Panama City Beach is making history with this first privately funded public art project.

“We were inspired by all of the amazing murals happening across the bridge and we were like we need that creativity to come across the bridge,

into Panama City Beach,” said Lee Ann Leonard, Director of Marketing & Business Development for Pier Park at Simon Property Group.

We are told a plaque will be added to the space with the names of the fish so everyone can identify the variety of sea life.

They are hoping this sparks more art in the future.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.