New mural In Pier Park Is adding art to Panama City Beach

An underwater like experience for locals and visitors to learn more about our area.
An underwater like experience for locals and visitors to learn more about our area.(Marisa Gjuraj)
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new art project is canvassing Panama City Beach and Thursday was the official unveiling.

The breezeway in Pier Park located between Smoothie King and Kilwins has now been transformed.

The tunnel is filled with sea creatures representing what is found right here in our waters. The beach is just steps away from the mall.

Officials say this is how they are bringing more art and culture into the community. An underwater-like experience for locals and visitors to learn more about our area.

Panama City Beach is making history with this first privately funded public art project.

“We were inspired by all of the amazing murals happening across the bridge and we were like we need that creativity to come across the bridge,

into Panama City Beach,” said Lee Ann Leonard, Director of Marketing & Business Development for Pier Park at Simon Property Group.

We are told a plaque will be added to the space with the names of the fish so everyone can identify the variety of sea life.

They are hoping this sparks more art in the future.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulf County Officials investigating baby remains found on Wewahitchka property.
Gulf County officials investigating cremated baby remains
The planned location for the new venue is in the Pier Park area, between Hill Road and Powell...
State-of-the-art golf and entertainment complex may be coming to Panama City Beach
Both women were arrested and transported into the Washington County Jail on charges of heroin...
Two women arrested for smuggling into prison
A crash in Panama City this morning delayed traffic
Update: woman in critical condition after accident on Highway 231
Margaret K. Lewis School
BDS Superintendent provides update on school for students with unique abilities

Latest News

The WCSO was recognized by Northwest Florida Health.
Washington County Sherff's Office recognized for helping reduce number of Baker Acts
The Jewish holiday is also known as the "Festival of Lights."
First night of Chanukah celebrated in Panama City Beach
"Recall Miller" signs are scattered throughout Mexico Beach.
Several Mexico Beach residents file petition to recall Mayor Michele Miller
Showers and storms return to NWFL this weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast