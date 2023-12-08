Panama City man arrested and charged with attempted murder

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Police Department reports they have arrested and charged a homeless man with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed another adult in the neck Friday afternoon.

Officers said they responded to a report of a man running down East 13th Street with a stab wound around 2:00 p.m.

Law enforcement said they were able to find the victim and administer first aid. NewsChannel 7 is told the victim was then transported to the hospital and had non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they were able to locate a suspect and a weapon after searching the area.

Markus Faggart was charged with attempted murder and booked into the Bay County Jail. Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850- 872-3100, or you can report tips anonymously through their website at www.panamacitypolice.gov.

