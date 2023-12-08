Several Mexico Beach residents file petition to recall Mayor Michele Miller

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Several Mexico Beach residents want the mayor out of office.

They even created their own committee to recall Mexico Beach Mayor Michele Miller. They also signed a petition to recall her.

“People are angry,” Committee Treasurer Mitch Coleman said. “We had 190 signatures, which was 92% more than we needed.”

Coleman said the mayor’s lack of transparency is a big reason some residents want her out.

“She came into office on the issue of transparency,” he said. “We were OK with that. I was OK with that. I didn’t mind the spats between the council members and her in the beginning. But when you sue the city and find out the city’s insurance is not going to pay for the lawsuit, and you don’t withdraw then, well you just committed misfeasance.”

The initial petition was dropped off at the Bay County Supervisor of Elections Office in Panama City earlier this week. Supervisor of Elections officials will ensure all of the signatures are legitimate.

“We turned in the signatures on Monday to our city clerk,” Coleman said. “The city clerk then turned them over to the Bay County Supervisor of Elections.”

A specific section of a Florida Statute on general, primary, and special elections states that 10% of signatures are needed on the initial petition. The percentage is based on the number of registered voters who voted in the last municipal election in Mexico Beach. The Supervisor of Elections Office reported that 1,030 people voted in that election. The mayor can then provide a defense statement on a second petition that requires 15% of Mexico Beach voters.

Members of the recall committee said a special election could happen.

“This is something that doesn’t frequently happen, and when it does happen, it typically doesn’t go this far, or go too far,” Coleman said.

A judge will ultimately decide if a special election will be held in April.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to the mayor and Mexico Beach officials for comment. They declined our offer. We also contacted the mayor’s attorney and haven’t received a response yet.

