Thursday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The weather is beginning to change over NWFL. For tonight skies will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s. On Friday winds will be East at 5-10 mph and highs will reach the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Lows Friday night will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. On Saturday rain chances will become more scattered, but much of the day will be warm, humid and dry w/highs in the mid 70s. The best chance of storms comes in Saturday night into Sunday AM. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. Lows will be in the 60s Sunday AM with highs near 70 in the afternoon. Rain chances will be mostly gone by the afternoon. Cooler and sunnier weather returns next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulf County Officials investigating baby remains found on Wewahitchka property.
Gulf County officials investigating cremated baby remains
The planned location for the new venue is in the Pier Park area, between Hill Road and Powell...
State-of-the-art golf and entertainment complex may be coming to Panama City Beach
Both women were arrested and transported into the Washington County Jail on charges of heroin...
Two women arrested for smuggling into prison
A crash in Panama City this morning delayed traffic
Update: woman in critical condition after accident on Highway 231
Margaret K. Lewis School
BDS Superintendent provides update on school for students with unique abilities

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing a frigid morning for NWFL.
Sunny skies and chilly highs today
It's going to be a cold night tonight with frost possible near the coast.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says it'll be a cold day.
Sunny, chilly, and a bit breezy today
Rain chances will be on the increase as we head into the weekend.
Tuesday Evening Forecast