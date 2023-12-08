Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The weather is beginning to change over NWFL. For tonight skies will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s. On Friday winds will be East at 5-10 mph and highs will reach the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Lows Friday night will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. On Saturday rain chances will become more scattered, but much of the day will be warm, humid and dry w/highs in the mid 70s. The best chance of storms comes in Saturday night into Sunday AM. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. Lows will be in the 60s Sunday AM with highs near 70 in the afternoon. Rain chances will be mostly gone by the afternoon. Cooler and sunnier weather returns next week.

