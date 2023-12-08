Tyndall lights first Christmas tree since Hurricane Michael

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tyndall Air Force Base held its annual tree lighting ceremony Thursday evening unveiling a brand new 18-foot tree.

The tree was lit by 325th Fighter Wing Commander Colonel George Watkins. He said it is the first tree lighting ceremony with an actual tree following Hurricane Michael in 2018.

“We did get an upgraded tree so that’s pretty exciting for all the families,” Watkins said. “An upgrade from some smaller lights and a pole that we had last year.”

The ceremony featured s’mores, performances by carolers and a visit from Santa Claus.

Grant Jensen is a first-grader. He said his favorite part of the night was seeing Santa.

“When I saw Santa, I was really excited,” Jensen said. “Because you get to ask him what presents you want.”

The event was filled with dozens of airmen and their families who came out to enjoy a good time and get into the holiday spirit.

Watkins said the Tyndall community has a lot to celebrate.

“I think it’s important to come together at different points around the year to celebrate our milestones,” the 325th fighter wing commander said. “This year was a huge year for Tyndall Air Force Base standing up new missions, getting F35s here and continue to grow. So, we’re getting new and more and more airmen in all the time for Tyndall as we continue to grow the base. As we recover from Hurricane Michael and continue to build new infrastructure and get new families here, we want to make sure that everyone has a chance to share in that community and be a part of something special.”

Friday morning the Tyndall community will be able to have breakfast with Santa.

