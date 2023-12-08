Washington County Sherff's Office recognized for helping reduce number of Baker Acts

The WCSO was recognized by Northwest Florida Health.
The WCSO was recognized by Northwest Florida Health.(WJHG)
By Austin Maida
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is used to responding to distress calls.

Some of those distress calls involve mental health crises.

“When we get a call from a family that has a member in crisis, they’re having hallucinations, seeing things that aren’t there, threatening to harm themselves or harm somebody else, we respond,” said Justin Jenkins, Community Outreach Communicator for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Many times, deputies say those distress calls result in a Baker Act, which is an involuntary commitment of a patient to be treated for mental health.

“They have to be picked up by one of our deputies and taken to a treatment facility,” Jenkins said.

Those facilities aren’t right around the corner -- they’re located in Panama City and Tallahassee.

“That’s an hour ride from Washington County,” said Jenkins.

So the Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Northwest Florida Health Network and their Mobile Response Team.

Now, instead of someone being taken straight to a facility, the Sheriff’s Office says they put the individual in contact with a member of the MRT -- and the individual is assessed.

“Either the Mobile Response Team chooses to respond, or they say ‘Hey can you put me on the phone with this individual, set their computer up where I can see them face-to-face,’” Jenkins said.

The goal is to avoid the need for the individual to be immediately Baker Acted.

“Sometimes the Mobile Response Team can get on the phone with these people, give them steps, a coping mechanism, and set up a treatment plan,” said Jenkins.

Washington County was recently recognized by Northwest Florida Health for more than 90% of their mental health responses ending without the need for the patient to be admitted.

The partnership has also helped the Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s helping us tremendously. Our guys don’t have to leave the county to make a transport. They’re here for the next call, a priority call. That’s keeping our citizens more safe,” Jenkins said.

For more information on Mobile Response Teams, click here.

