Downtown Panama City and Historic St. Andrews Team Up to Spread Christmas Cheer.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Downtown Panama City and Historic St. Andres are coming together to create a fun and festive holiday experience for the community.

It’s the second year that both neighborhoods have been incorporated in this event... or should we say multiple events! Here you can park in either Panama City or St. Andrews and check out the lights, shops, and restaurants. Then hop on the Jingle Bell Express, which is a bus that takes you to either location.

There are even horse-drawn carriage rides to take you around downtown. This event happens the first three Fridays and Saturdays in December from 5-9 pm.

Jennifer Vigil, the president and CEO of Destination Panama City says, “You know tonight is a beautiful night, it’s great to see so many families out here enjoying the karaoke, the Very Merry Night Market, the Jingle Bell Express, the carriage rides that are happening in downtown Panama City... it’s just really great to see such community spirit and spirit of the Christmas holiday season!”

The best part about this event is that it is free! If you’re looking for some fun and family-friendly festivities, don’t be shy to check it out and support local businesses.

