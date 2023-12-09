Local wildlife rehabbers seeing increase in injured raptors, including young bald eagle

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the winter season gets into full swing, that means one thing for millions of birds across the United States: migration. Migration leads many of those birds through the Florida panhandle.

As a result, wildlife rehabbers at the Alaqua Wildlife Rehabilitation Center are seeing more injured birds coming through their doors. One of the birds currently being cared for at the center is a young bald eagle, only about 6 months old, brought into the center by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission staff who reportedly found her near a deer carcass acting strangely. The eagle is suspected of eating bullets that were inside the deer.

“We did find some traces of lead in her system, so we are treating here for lead toxicity right now,” Shelby Robinson, director of the Alaqua Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, said.

Robinson said the bald eagle is just one of many large, injured birds that have come through their doors recently.

While showing NewsChannel 7 around the center’s ICU unit, it was filled with raptor birds such as:

Hawk Cooper’s that was struck by a car.

A barred owl that was clipped by a car with a slipped lens in one of its eyes. Staff said the eye will have to be removed via surgery, but that the owl is expected to adapt as they primarily hunt using their hearing.

A great horned owl , which was found stuck in a trap that was reportedly intended for a coyote. The owl is undergoing treatment on its foot.

Robinson said the influx of birds they are seeing makes sense because it is migration season, but there are also more people around in the panhandle as ever before. She added that just knowing the impact our actions can have on the wildlife around us is the first step to protecting and saving them.

“Every raptor that we do have here right now is here due to the result of human interference or actions,” Robinson said. “If you’re hunting and shoot a deer and it gets away and you can’t find it, think about what happens after that. the animal dies, and predators and scavengers- such as the bald eagle- eat it and then they get that lead toxicity. same with using other poisons like rodenticide.”

She said while it is difficult to rehabilitate wild animals that are stressed around humans, there is hope for many of them like the young bald eagle currently in their care.

“Luckily we found her early enough and she didn’t consume that much, so we think she has a decent prognosis for release,” Robinson said.

If you find or know of an injured wild animal, please call FWC or a local wildlife rehabilitation center immediately. Alaqua Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, like most local wildlife rehabilitation organizations, is a non-profit. Here’s how you can donate or learn more.

