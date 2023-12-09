New information on new grocery story plaza opening

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’re learning new information about a Publix shopping center opening soon on Hwy 231, near 390.

The City of Panama City reports Publix shared on its license application that it anticipates opening in late January.

A Publix spokesperson says they do not have a confirmed opening date to share just yet, but it’s targeted to open in the first quarter of 2024.

For the neighboring businesses, the city says they’ve received development order applications for McDonald’s, Circle K, Publix Liquors, and Great Clips.

The name of the new plaza is Panama City Centre.

A new traffic light at 231 and the new Lindsey Crossing were activated on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.