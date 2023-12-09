New information on new grocery story plaza opening

Hwy 231 near 390
Hwy 231 near 390(WJHG)
By Candace Newman
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’re learning new information about a Publix shopping center opening soon on Hwy 231, near 390.

The City of Panama City reports Publix shared on its license application that it anticipates opening in late January.

A Publix spokesperson says they do not have a confirmed opening date to share just yet, but it’s targeted to open in the first quarter of 2024.

For the neighboring businesses, the city says they’ve received development order applications for McDonald’s, Circle K, Publix Liquors, and Great Clips.

The name of the new plaza is Panama City Centre.

A new traffic light at 231 and the new Lindsey Crossing were activated on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The planned location for the new venue is in the Pier Park area, between Hill Road and Powell...
State-of-the-art golf and entertainment complex may be coming to Panama City Beach
Both women were arrested and transported into the Washington County Jail on charges of heroin...
Two women arrested for smuggling into prison
man dies after being run over by his own truck
Man dies after being ran over by his own truck
Gulf County Officials investigating baby remains found on Wewahitchka property.
Gulf County officials investigating cremated baby remains
Frog Jam Fest Fundraiser for Senor Frog Employees.
Frog Jam Fest Fundraiser for Senor Frog's Employees

Latest News

Members of Celebration Baptist Church in Tallahassee partnered with the Franklin County...
Operation Christmas: Franklin County authorities partner with church to bring joy to inmates’ children
Winter is here, and that means more birds are migrating and coming through our area.
Injured bald eagle
The holiday season can be an especially difficult time for families who have loved ones behind...
Operation Christmas @ FCSO
Visit a waterside recreation of the ancient village of Bethlehem without leaving Bay County.
11th Annual Bethlehem Christmas Village