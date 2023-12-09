Operation Christmas: Franklin County authorities partner with church to bring joy to inmates’ children

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is spreading holiday cheer to its inmates and their families.

“A lot of people in jail are not really happy with themselves or the world,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said. “So, this is a way to show them the world isn’t a bad place. There are a lot of good people out there.”

The sheriff’s office partnered with Celebration Baptist Church in Tallahassee for a program called Operation Christmas. It’s an opportunity for inmates to give their children Christmas gifts with help from the community.

“The folks at Celebration go out and buy the gifts,” Smith said. “We tell them whether the inmates’ children are male, or female. We also tell them how they are and what they might like.”

Church members said it’s something they love to do every year.

“We just can’t imagine a child growing up on Christmas morning without a present under the tree,” church member Fred Wilder said.

It also gives the inmates their version of a Christmas miracle.

“It means a lot,” inmate Demar Lovelle Griggs said. “It means a lot to me. That way they’ll know at least I was thinking about them.”

“With me not being on the outside, it gives me the opportunity to show my kids I’m still there for them,” inmate Leslie Fennell said.

Smith also said this opportunity is a great time for self-reflection.

“Maybe it’s a way to help them look at themselves and say, ‘Hey, this is not how I want to be,” the sheriff said. “I don’t want to be in jail at Christmas time. I want to be out.”

A simple act of kindness can make the biggest difference in someone’s life.

“I think it’s awesome for them to even think about the inmates to do that so the kids can have something to look forward to,” Griggs said.

Smith said the inmates will elect how they want the gifts to be delivered to their kids. He also said 30 to 35 inmates are participating in the program this year.

