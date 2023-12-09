“Polar Express” comes to Lucille Moore Elementary

Then Friday, Bay District Schools Superintendent Mark McQueen dressed up as the train...
Then Friday, Bay District Schools Superintendent Mark McQueen dressed up as the train conductor from the movie and went around to different classrooms.(WJHG)
By Claire Jones
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Young students at Lucille Moore Elementary School in Panama City got a special visit on Friday.

School staff said kindergarten and pre-kindergarten students watched Polar Express in their classes this week.

Then Friday, Bay District Schools Superintendent Mark McQueen dressed up as the train conductor from the movie and went around to different classrooms. He spoke to students about working hard to achieve their goals.

”It really is to help them identify that they can jump aboard the Polar Express and they can come and believe not only in themselves, but what they are doing here in school,” McQueen said.

Students got hot chocolate and candy canes, along with jingle bells and golden “train tickets” which had encouraging words on them.

“We have very much fun in the classroom. I believe that I can do a good job and I believe that I can get all purple and I believe that I can be very good and never get red,” Janae, a student, said.

McQueen added that interactive activities like that are important to implement in the classroom.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The planned location for the new venue is in the Pier Park area, between Hill Road and Powell...
State-of-the-art golf and entertainment complex may be coming to Panama City Beach
Both women were arrested and transported into the Washington County Jail on charges of heroin...
Two women arrested for smuggling into prison
man dies after being run over by his own truck
Man dies after being ran over by his own truck
Gulf County Officials investigating baby remains found on Wewahitchka property.
Gulf County officials investigating cremated baby remains
Frog Jam Fest Fundraiser for Senor Frog Employees.
Frog Jam Fest Fundraiser for Senor Frog's Employees

Latest News

As the winter season gets into full swing, that means one thing for millions of birds across...
Local wildlife rehabbers seeing increase in injured raptors, including young bald eagle
Rain chances will be on the increase this weekend w/a chance of severe weather Sunday AM.
Weekend Forecast
Members of Celebration Baptist Church in Tallahassee partnered with the Franklin County...
Operation Christmas: Franklin County authorities partner with church to bring joy to inmates’ children
Winter is here, and that means more birds are migrating and coming through our area.
Injured bald eagle