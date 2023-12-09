“Polar Express” comes to Lucille Moore Elementary

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Young students at Lucille Moore Elementary School in Panama City got a special visit on Friday.

School staff said kindergarten and pre-kindergarten students watched Polar Express in their classes this week.

Then Friday, Bay District Schools Superintendent Mark McQueen dressed up as the train conductor from the movie and went around to different classrooms. He spoke to students about working hard to achieve their goals.

”It really is to help them identify that they can jump aboard the Polar Express and they can come and believe not only in themselves, but what they are doing here in school,” McQueen said.

Students got hot chocolate and candy canes, along with jingle bells and golden “train tickets” which had encouraging words on them.

“We have very much fun in the classroom. I believe that I can do a good job and I believe that I can get all purple and I believe that I can be very good and never get red,” Janae, a student, said.

McQueen added that interactive activities like that are important to implement in the classroom.

