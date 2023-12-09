WCSO: Two Georgia residents arrested for meth procession after traffic stop

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people from Georgia were arrested early Saturday morning after deputies saw drugs in the car during a traffic stop, according to Washington County Sheriff’s officials.

Deputies stated around 2:30 a.m., they pulled a car over on State Road 79 near Ebro. They said the driver, later identified as 19-year-old Jaquarious M. Anderson, did not pull over the car immediately.

Authorities said once the car pulled over, deputies walked around to the car and reported they could smell narcotics coming from inside the vehicle. Deputies said they asked the driver and passenger in the front seat to step out of the car.

Officials said a deputy then saw a clear plastic bag with what was suspected to be methamphetamine inside it. They said the deputy attempted to detain the passenger, and the passenger began to resist arrest. The deputy reportedly tasered the passenger, identified as John H. Ware IV, 30, and detained him.

Authorities said while deputies were investigating the car and passengers, Ware became unresponsive and began demonstrating signs of a possible Fentanyl exposure He was reportedly taken to the nearest hospital for medical evaluation. Once stabilized, a blue pill was reportedly found on Ware, and it tested positive for heroin by the Panama City Beach PD.

Authorities said the deputy in this case also started experiencing similar signs of exposure and was medically evaluated.

Deputies reported they found a large amount of methamphetamine, a bag containing a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia in the car as they were searching it.

They said the narcotics located inside the vehicle later field-tested positive methamphetamine.

Reports show Anderson, the driver of the car, and another passenger, Jadlin L. King, 21, both of Bainbridge, Georgia, were taken into custody and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell or distribute, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

