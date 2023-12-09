WCSO: Two Georgia residents arrested for meth procession after traffic stop

Authorities said the deputy in this case also started experiencing similar signs of exposure...
Authorities said the deputy in this case also started experiencing similar signs of exposure and was medically evaluated.(WCSO)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people from Georgia were arrested early Saturday morning after deputies saw drugs in the car during a traffic stop, according to Washington County Sheriff’s officials.

Deputies stated around 2:30 a.m., they pulled a car over on State Road 79 near Ebro. They said the driver, later identified as 19-year-old Jaquarious M. Anderson, did not pull over the car immediately.

Authorities said once the car pulled over, deputies walked around to the car and reported they could smell narcotics coming from inside the vehicle. Deputies said they asked the driver and passenger in the front seat to step out of the car.

Officials said a deputy then saw a clear plastic bag with what was suspected to be methamphetamine inside it. They said the deputy attempted to detain the passenger, and the passenger began to resist arrest. The deputy reportedly tasered the passenger, identified as John H. Ware IV, 30, and detained him.

Authorities said while deputies were investigating the car and passengers, Ware became unresponsive and began demonstrating signs of a possible Fentanyl exposure He was reportedly taken to the nearest hospital for medical evaluation. Once stabilized, a blue pill was reportedly found on Ware, and it tested positive for heroin by the Panama City Beach PD.

Authorities said the deputy in this case also started experiencing similar signs of exposure and was medically evaluated.

Deputies reported they found a large amount of methamphetamine, a bag containing a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia in the car as they were searching it.

They said the narcotics located inside the vehicle later field-tested positive methamphetamine.

Reports show Anderson, the driver of the car, and another passenger, Jadlin L. King, 21, both of Bainbridge, Georgia, were taken into custody and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell or distribute, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy 231 near 390
New information on new grocery story plaza opening
man dies after being run over by his own truck
Man dies after being run over by his own truck
Police Lights Generic
Panama City man arrested and charged with attempted murder
The planned location for the new venue is in the Pier Park area, between Hill Road and Powell...
State-of-the-art golf and entertainment complex may be coming to Panama City Beach
Both women were arrested and transported into the Washington County Jail on charges of heroin...
Two women arrested for smuggling into prison

Latest News

Sandbar at Risk of Closing
Sandbar at Risk of Closing
Jingle Bell Express
Jingle Bell Express
Polar Express Train Conductor
Polar Express Train Conductor
Arnold boys soccer team stays unbeaten, as does Bozeman boys basketball, Dolphins beat Rams on the home floor