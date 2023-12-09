Weekend Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a milder and more humid night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the upper 50s inland and low 60s at the coast. Winds will stay SE at 5 mph tonight. Expect some spotty showers overnight as well. Rain chances will be around 30%. On Saturday expect a 60% chance of off and on storms... rain chances will be slightly higher west and a bit lower east. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be SE at 10 mph. A cold front will bring a small chance of severe weather Sunday morning. Rain chances will be 90%. Expect at least 1-2″ of rain. The storms threat will exit by later morning as colder air filters into NWFL. Temps will be in the 70s Sunday AM before falling into the 50s later in the afternoon. Monday will be sunny, breezy, and chilly with lows in the 30s and highs in the upper 50s.

