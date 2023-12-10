BCSO: Traffic crash causes closures on Highway 231

BCSO: Traffic crash causes closures on Highway 231
BCSO: Traffic crash causes closures on Highway 231(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a release sent out just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Bay County Sheriff’s Office stated part of Highway 231 was closed due to a traffic incident.

The report said the location of the crash was at Highway 231 and County Road 2321. It stated all southbound traffic from 231 to 2321 was being redirected down Titus Road.

Authorities added it was undetermined how long the road closure will be.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy 231 near 390
New information on new grocery story plaza opening
man dies after being run over by his own truck
Man dies after being run over by his own truck
Police Lights Generic
Panama City man arrested and charged with attempted murder
The planned location for the new venue is in the Pier Park area, between Hill Road and Powell...
State-of-the-art golf and entertainment complex may be coming to Panama City Beach
Both women were arrested and transported into the Washington County Jail on charges of heroin...
Two women arrested for smuggling into prison

Latest News

The 8th annual Indian Motorcycle of Panama City Beach Christmas Bazaar was held at the...
Santa trades sleigh for a motorcycle at Christmas bazaar
Saturday Evening Forecast
Saturday Evening Forecast
Saturday Evening Forecast
Saturday Evening Forecast
Authorities said the deputy in this case also started experiencing similar signs of exposure...
WCSO: Two Georgia residents arrested for meth procession after traffic stop