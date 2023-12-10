BCSO: Traffic crash causes closures on Highway 231

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a release sent out just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Bay County Sheriff’s Office stated part of Highway 231 was closed due to a traffic incident.

The report said the location of the crash was at Highway 231 and County Road 2321. It stated all southbound traffic from 231 to 2321 was being redirected down Titus Road.

Authorities added it was undetermined how long the road closure will be.

