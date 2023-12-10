The Inaugural Emerald Coast Senior Volleyball Match Took Place at Gulf Coast Today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Today’s Emerald Coast Match was basically an all-star match between the best high school senior volleyball talent from the Panhandle.

West Team

Meaghan Allen - Head Coach (4A FACA Head Coach of the Year - South Walton)

Lily Mensitieri - Arnold

Aubrey Morrell - Bozeman

Isabella White - Bozeman

Jadeyn Popp - Chipley

Nevaeh Bellamy - Chipley

Ryleigh Kunde - Chipley

Kylie Harrison - Freeport

Hannah Mary Herrick - South Walton

Jessica Pierce - South Walton

Molly Sewell - South Walton

Jordan Iferd - Mosley

Marley Middlebrooks - Mosley

Sterling Painter - Mosley

Sophia Tuzun - Rutherford

Amor Roche - Vernon

Marianna Schack - Walton

East Team

Leighann Summers - Head Coach (1A FACA Head Coach of the Year - Blountstown)

Ahyanna Creamer - Altha

Ellie Colwell - Bay

Abigail Matthews - Blountstown

Alyssa Carey - Blountstown

Aubrie Henson - Blountstown

Ella Grace Paramore - Blountstown

Zadie Blair - Blountstown

Aubrie Arnold - Liberty

Caleigh Peddie - Liberty

Savannah Creamer - Liberty

Allison Wit - North Bay Haven

Lauren Wit - North Bay Haven

Rylee Warren - North Bay Haven

Ella Sprouse - Sneads

Gabby Bellamy - Sneads

Morgan Dykes - Sneads

(Alyssa Carey and Coach Allen when asked about their excitement towards this match)

“It’s really fun, you know we’ve been competing against all these girls, like, for the past 4 years and now we all get to play on one team together, it’s going to be some really great volleyball. I’ve always played against these girls and they’re the best girls, so you want to play with them. You always think, imagine if we were all on one team together, how good would that be and now we get to see it”, said Carey.

“It’s super special, it’s a really cool opportunity for these young ladies to have one last, one last shot to show out for their high school careers, so I’m really excited to be a part of it”, added Coach Allen.

(Hannah Herrick and Rylee Warren when asked about finding the balance between work and fun during a match like this)

“Like you said, it’s all the top athletes and some of them have different coaches than others, so we get to learn a new coaching style or some girls might not know so we kind of just all help each other in the same way. I think it will help us going into the next level, in college because you’re always going to have tough competition no matter what and this is going to be a really competitive game”, said Herrick.

“Just by playing, I mean, playing the sport and having fun. Like I said, it’s all about the energy. If you just sit there and you kind of like, just play and you’re just kind of not playing, then it’s just not fun. But whenever we got on and we were all loud and supporting each other and cheering, doesn’t matter what school you’re from, doesn’t matter what position you play, it’s just about having fun and playing the sport you love”, said Warren.

