The Inaugural Emerald Coast Senior Volleyball Match Took Place at Gulf Coast Today
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Today’s Emerald Coast Match was basically an all-star match between the best high school senior volleyball talent from the Panhandle.
West Team
Meaghan Allen - Head Coach (4A FACA Head Coach of the Year - South Walton)
Lily Mensitieri - Arnold
Aubrey Morrell - Bozeman
Isabella White - Bozeman
Jadeyn Popp - Chipley
Nevaeh Bellamy - Chipley
Ryleigh Kunde - Chipley
Kylie Harrison - Freeport
Hannah Mary Herrick - South Walton
Jessica Pierce - South Walton
Molly Sewell - South Walton
Jordan Iferd - Mosley
Marley Middlebrooks - Mosley
Sterling Painter - Mosley
Sophia Tuzun - Rutherford
Amor Roche - Vernon
Marianna Schack - Walton
East Team
Leighann Summers - Head Coach (1A FACA Head Coach of the Year - Blountstown)
Ahyanna Creamer - Altha
Ellie Colwell - Bay
Abigail Matthews - Blountstown
Alyssa Carey - Blountstown
Aubrie Henson - Blountstown
Ella Grace Paramore - Blountstown
Zadie Blair - Blountstown
Aubrie Arnold - Liberty
Caleigh Peddie - Liberty
Savannah Creamer - Liberty
Allison Wit - North Bay Haven
Lauren Wit - North Bay Haven
Rylee Warren - North Bay Haven
Ella Sprouse - Sneads
Gabby Bellamy - Sneads
Morgan Dykes - Sneads
(Alyssa Carey and Coach Allen when asked about their excitement towards this match)
“It’s really fun, you know we’ve been competing against all these girls, like, for the past 4 years and now we all get to play on one team together, it’s going to be some really great volleyball. I’ve always played against these girls and they’re the best girls, so you want to play with them. You always think, imagine if we were all on one team together, how good would that be and now we get to see it”, said Carey.
“It’s super special, it’s a really cool opportunity for these young ladies to have one last, one last shot to show out for their high school careers, so I’m really excited to be a part of it”, added Coach Allen.
(Hannah Herrick and Rylee Warren when asked about finding the balance between work and fun during a match like this)
“Like you said, it’s all the top athletes and some of them have different coaches than others, so we get to learn a new coaching style or some girls might not know so we kind of just all help each other in the same way. I think it will help us going into the next level, in college because you’re always going to have tough competition no matter what and this is going to be a really competitive game”, said Herrick.
“Just by playing, I mean, playing the sport and having fun. Like I said, it’s all about the energy. If you just sit there and you kind of like, just play and you’re just kind of not playing, then it’s just not fun. But whenever we got on and we were all loud and supporting each other and cheering, doesn’t matter what school you’re from, doesn’t matter what position you play, it’s just about having fun and playing the sport you love”, said Warren.
