North Bay Haven Hosts Inaugural Buccaneers Winter Classic Girls Wrestling Tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - North Bay Haven hosted the Inaugural Buccaneers Winter Classic girls wrestling tournament. Teams such as Mosley, Bay, Wewa, Bozeman, Wakulla, Niceville and North Bay Haven competing today.

On the day, the overall team scores; North Bay Haven finished in 1st, Niceville in 2nd and Mosley in 3rd.

