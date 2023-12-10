Sandbar Seafood & BBQ Joint asks for community’s support

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sandbar Seafood & BBQ Joint opened in Panama City Beach in 2009, located at the intersection of Front Beach Road and Highway 79.

Owner David Humphreys is proud of the work his team has put in over the years.

“We started very humbly. A lot of years of very hard work, and a lot of hours. We’ve built ourselves up,” said Humphreys.

The business flourished and fed many until recent hard times changed things.

“It’s been great until around two years ago. About the time they started the road work out front, we tailed off. Our numbers have steadily tailed off,” Humphreys said.

The road work is a part of Panama City Beach’s Community Redevelopment Agency project.

Humphreys says that Highway 79, located directly outside the front doors of Sandbar, has had lane closures for over two years.

“The city, as everybody knows and is aware of, has been trying to improve the roadways. We support the city, and we support the project, however, the way it’s been undertaken has caused numerous problems for our business,” said Humphreys.

For Sandbar, the construction has been a true roadblock.

“The traffic through here, people don’t know where to turn. People don’t want to even come to this area,” Humphreys said.

This caused Sandbar to have to cut employees and limit operations to only Friday through Sunday.

“We had to lay off so many good people before the holidays,” said Humphreys.

Because of the layoffs, Sandbar took to Facebook on Thursday night. In a post, they asked their regulars and the rest of the community to help support their employees.

“We put the Facebook post out to try and boost some business, because if it doesn’t pick up, unfortunately we’ll probably have to close the doors,” Humphreys said.

On Friday night, locals responded, and more people showed up to Sandbar than have in a long time.

Humphreys is hoping the Facebook post -- and giving hearts -- will help save a restaurant that has long been a part of the area.

“If you haven’t been here before, come out and give us a try. Try to help out some of our employees. Make sure that they’re able to have a job, so that they can get through the holidays themselves,” said Humphreys.

Humphreys says that Sandbar has tried to negotiate with the city in good faith when it comes to the construction project and their concerns.

He says that after meeting a dead end, Sandbar was forced to file suit against the city and the construction company two weeks ago.

News Channel 7 reached out to the city, which denied comment.

