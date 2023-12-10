Santa trades sleigh for a motorcycle at Christmas bazaar

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The community was invited out for some hot cocoa and a visit from Santa Saturday.

The 8th annual Indian Motorcycle of Panama City Beach Christmas Bazaar was held at the dealership from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Instead of a sleigh, Santa came riding in on a brand-new Indian motorcycle.

People were encouraged to come out and enjoy some hot chocolate, cookies, and some holiday shopping from some vendors in attendance.

Indian Motorcycles dealership staff said they are just appreciative of the support they receive and want to spread holiday cheer.

“We’re really just looking to give back to the community, you know, as a business, we depend on them so much and they’ve just been great to us over the years. And so we’re just trying to get back by providing some free services and activities for them to do,” Linda Burgess, a dealership staff member, said.

Event organizers told NewsChannel 7 they are looking forward to continuing the event for many years to come.

