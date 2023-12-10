Saturday Evening Forecast

Tonight, we will have increasing rain and fog conditions with overnight low temperatures staying warm and humid in the upper 60′s.
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The brunt of the cold front will reach the panhandle early morning on Sunday, while much of us are still in bed sleep and will last throughout the morning hours. The rain will start to clear out by the late afternoon and early evening. You can also expect cooling temperatures as we go throughout the day on Sunday as the cold front passes through NWFL.

Sunshine returns Monday and will last through the middle of the week with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50′s across the panhandle.

High temperatures start to increase to the 60′s by the end of the work week alongside increasing cloud cover as we start to see our next chance at rainfall.

