Teen girl murdered in Dothan, suspect charged

The investigation began when officers responded to Sedona Lane and found the 17-year-old girl unresponsive.
Minh Nguyen
Minh Nguyen(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man faces charges that he murdered his former girlfriend’s 17-year-old daughter, who police said appeared to have been beaten.

Investigators charged 54-year-old Minh Nguyen, Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said in a statement.

The investigation began when officers responded to Sedona Lane on Saturday and found the girl unresponsive after what Hall said appeared to be a physical altercation.

The victim died at a Dothan Hospital, and her body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics to determine the cause of death.

Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd said he is awaiting to reveal the woman’s name because she had no identification in her possession when she died.

