Temperatures Drop to the Chilly 50s as We Start the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Temperatures will continue to drop into the upper 30s tonight in the wake of the potent cold front that continues to make its way east across the Unites States. Breezy conditions are also present with winds coming out of the NW at around 15-25mph with gusts even stronger, upwards of 40mph. These winds will calm down as the night progresses to around 5-10mph by the time of daybreak Monday.

Monday will also see sunny conditions that will last through the middle of the week. You can expect high temperatures to be chilly and crisp, in the mid 50s inland and in the upper 50′s along the coast.

Cloud coverage, moisture content, and temperatures will start to increase by the end of the week as we watch for our next chance of rain to arrive by the weekend., Right now the chances remain low, at 30%.

