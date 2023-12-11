Cold sunshine starts off the week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a clear start on satellite and radar with plenty of sunshine coming our way today. But a breezy northerly wind is bringing quite the chill!

Temperatures will get started in the 30s this morning with feels like temperatures near freezing for most. We’ll have wind chills in the 30s and 40s for most of the morning. Be sure to dress warmly!

Not much warmth will arrive under sunny skies today. Highs only reach the upper 50s. The northerly winds will continue but they’ll relax some through the day to 5-10mph by the late afternoon.

We’ll have another cold night ahead with temperatures returning to the 30s for most. Some inland will fall to near freezing.

Tomorrow will have a similar setup to today with a slight increase in clouds. Temperatures only gradually rise into the upper 50s Tuesday afternoon.

Breezier winds pick up into the midweek from the northeast continuing to keep us seasonally chilly through the midweek. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday only reach the low 60s.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine but chilly. Highs today only reach the upper 50s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a seasonally chilly week ahead with clouds gradually increasing to mostly cloudy through the mid-week.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.