Florida school grades out for 2023

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - School district grades have been released for the 2023 year in the state of Florida.

The Florida Department of Education provided data on the 2022-23 informational baseline school grades, “providing a starting point for future achievement”.

The following Northwest Florida schools are ordered alphabetically.

School Districts Overall District Grade Bay District Schools B Calhoun County Schools B Franklin County Schools C Gulf County Schools B Holmes County Schools C Jackson County Schools B Liberty County Schools A Okaloosa County Schools A Walton County Schools A Washington County Schools B

School officials would like to remind the public that:

The grades for this school year do not have negative consequences for schools or districts. However, schools with an increased grade could qualify for recognition or exiting turnaround status.

A school or provider with the same or lower grade in the past year is not subject to sanctions or penalties.

Grades were calculated using performance standards for assessments of English Language Arts and Mathematics (FAST).

The percentage of schools earning grades this year is equal to last year, as required by state law.

For the next school year, learning gains and consequences associated with the grades will return.

More detailed information can be found here.

