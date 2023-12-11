Florida school grades out for 2023
Grade results for Panhandle school districts
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - School district grades have been released for the 2023 year in the state of Florida.
The Florida Department of Education provided data on the 2022-23 informational baseline school grades, “providing a starting point for future achievement”.
The following Northwest Florida schools are ordered alphabetically.
|School Districts
|Overall District Grade
|Bay District Schools
|B
|Calhoun County Schools
|B
|Franklin County Schools
|C
|Gulf County Schools
|B
|Holmes County Schools
|C
|Jackson County Schools
|B
|Liberty County Schools
|A
|Okaloosa County Schools
|A
|Walton County Schools
|A
|Washington County Schools
|B
School officials would like to remind the public that:
- The grades for this school year do not have negative consequences for schools or districts. However, schools with an increased grade could qualify for recognition or exiting turnaround status.
- A school or provider with the same or lower grade in the past year is not subject to sanctions or penalties.
- Grades were calculated using performance standards for assessments of English Language Arts and Mathematics (FAST).
- The percentage of schools earning grades this year is equal to last year, as required by state law.
- For the next school year, learning gains and consequences associated with the grades will return.
More detailed information can be found here.
Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.