House fire breaks out in Walton County

Firefighters say heavy flames and smoke were coming from the double-wide mobile home on arrival.
Firefighters say heavy flames and smoke were coming from the double-wide mobile home on arrival.(Walton County Fire Rescue)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A blaze in a Paxton home went up early Monday morning.

Fire crews with Walton County Fire Rescue were reportedly called to a structure fire on Lake Road at 2:48 a.m.

Residents told officials everyone was asleep when the child in the house heard a loud “pop” and said he smelled smoke, and one of the interior walls was hot.

The child told the parents, who woke to find the deck on fire and called 911.

Firefighters say heavy flames and smoke were coming from the double-wide mobile home on arrival.

Firefighters say heavy flames and smoke were coming from the double-wide mobile home on arrival.
Firefighters say heavy flames and smoke were coming from the double-wide mobile home on arrival.(Walton County Fire Rescue)

According to WCFR officials, it took about 30 minutes to put the fire out, shortly after 3:00 a.m.

The family made it out of the house safely, and no one was reportedly injured.

Fire officials say the fire was likely caused by electrical issues. The scene was cleared by 7:44 a.m.

The American Red Cross was called to help the residents of the home.

