Pedestrian dead after crash in Lynn Haven

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A pedestrian is dead after police say they were involved in a traffic crash in Lynn Haven.

Lynn Haven Police say the crash happened in the area of 25th Street and Highway 77.

Officials are investigating, and the identity of the pedestrian has been withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

Additional details will be released as they become available.

Anyone who has witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact LHPD at 850-265-4111.

