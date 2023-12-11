Seaside Schools enrollment information night

It’s coming up Tuesday Dec. 12
Kim Mixson, the principal of Seaside Neighborhood School and Dr. Tom Miller, the executive...
Kim Mixson, the principal of Seaside Neighborhood School and Dr. Tom Miller, the executive director of Seaside Schools, stopped by the WJHG studio to talk about the upcoming enrollment information night.(WJHG)
By Mel Zosh
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Right now, Seaside Neighborhood School and Seacoast Collegiate High School, charter schools in Walton County, are doing an enrollment campaign.

They also have a public information session on Tuesday Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. at Seacoast Collegiate High School in rooms 119 and 120.

They have a lottery enrollment that opens January 5. To learn more about Seaside Schools, visit the website here. To learn more about the school system’s expansion efforts, go here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy 231 near 390
New information on new grocery story plaza opening
BCSO: Traffic crash causes closures on Highway 231
BCSO: Traffic crash causes closures on Highway 231
Authorities said the deputy in this case also started experiencing similar signs of exposure...
WCSO: Two Georgia residents arrested for meth procession after traffic stop
Police Lights Generic
Panama City man arrested and charged with attempted murder
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee

Latest News

Continuing a family tradition at Powell Tree Farm.
Powell Tree Farm Feature
NUT CRACK HER
NUT CRACK HER
Panama City Ballet Company's The Nutcracker
Panama City Ballet Company’s Nutcracker is bringing culture to Bay County
Temperatures will drop to the upper 30's tonight alongside breeze conditions as a potent cold...
Temperatures Drop to the Chilly 50s as We Start the Week