Seaside Schools enrollment information night

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Right now, Seaside Neighborhood School and Seacoast Collegiate High School, charter schools in Walton County, are doing an enrollment campaign.

They also have a public information session on Tuesday Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. at Seacoast Collegiate High School in rooms 119 and 120.

They have a lottery enrollment that opens January 5. To learn more about Seaside Schools, visit the website here. To learn more about the school system’s expansion efforts, go here.

