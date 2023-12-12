An Interview with a London based fitness expert

Getting healthy in 2024
Ben Alldis is a Peloton instructor, fitness and health expert and author.
Ben Alldis is a Peloton instructor, fitness and health expert and author.(WJHG)
By Mel Zosh
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Tuesday Dec. 12 on NewsChannel 7 Today, we spoke to London based fitness and health expert Ben Alldis. He is also a Peloton cycle and strength instructor, person trainer and author.

He wrote a book, which is available for sale right now, called ‘Raise The Bar: How to Push Beyond Your Limits and Build a Stronger Future You.’

According to Alldis’ website:

“Growing up, Ben was an accomplished athlete who was always looking for the opportunity to run, ride, kick a ball or compete. After graduating from Leeds University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, he went on to work for a prestigious private equity firm in London, but after a pivotal year of battling skin cancer and losing one of his family members to illness, he decided to make the jump and follow his dream of helping others through health and fitness.

Ben joined the Peloton team in 2018, as the first U.K male instructor. He is first and foremost an educator and a coach and is on a mission to share his passion for fitness and health with as many people as he possibly can.”

To learn more, visit his website here.

