Another seasonally chilly day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning with just a bit of upper-level clouds moving through. They won’t be enough to block up the sun completely today. But could make for some filtered sunshine at times.

Otherwise, it’s another cold start. Dress warmly for mainly 30s out the door this morning. Winds are light from the northeast but adding to the chill as most are feeling like the low to mid 30s. You’re going to want something warm just like yesterday as there’s not much warmth ahead through the day. We’ll warm a bit faster in the morning to the mid 50s by 11am, yet highs today only surpass yesterday’s by a degree or two into the low 60s.

High pressure moves east toward the Mid-Atlantic states today. We’ll notice our winds shifting to the northeast. That will start to pull in some Atlantic influence into our air mass, moisture will rise slightly yet temperatures will overall remain cool.

We’ll still dip down into the seasonal 40s at night and only see highs increase to the seasonal mid 60s in the afternoons as clouds increase in our skies as well.

Rain chances remain low throughout the work week. However, there’s a pair of low pressure systems that may bring rain back to the weekend forecast. It’s too early to be overly confident as neither system exists yet. More details and a better picture will unfold as the midweek rolls through.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a seasonal stretch of weather into the midweek with an increase in clouds.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.