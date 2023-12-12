Bayway Transit Sunday services, recent events discussed at TDC meeting

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tuesday morning, the Bay County Tourist Development Council (TDC) held its meeting at city hall in Panama City Beach.

One of the items on the agenda included extending Bayway’s service on Sundays from the first Sunday in March through the last Sunday in November 2024. That decision was approved by Bay County commissioners.

Another topic of discussion included recent events like the Pirates of the High Seas and Renaissance Fest in October and the Beach Home for the Holidays event in November. This year, vendor participation for the Pirates fest tripled compared to last year.

A total of 30,000 people also attended this year.

The 8th annual Beach Home for the Holidays event was also a big success. About 6,000 people attended Friday night Nov. 24 and 3,000 attended Saturday night Nov. 25.

There were 19 craft vendors and 11 food vendors.

The next big event in Panama City Beach is the New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop. Go here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.