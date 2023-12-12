Captain Anderson’s Marina celebrates the 11th Annual Bethlehem Christmas Village

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walk through ancient Bethlehem this holiday season at Captain Anderson’s Marina.

For 11 years running, the Bethlehem Christmas Village will once again give families the opportunity to celebrate the birth of Jesus, the Son of God.

The Village is free to attend and is open from December 13 through 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

A different charity will benefit each night from the “tax collector” booth in the form of a toy and food drive.

Bundle up and bring out the family to enjoy the petting zoo with pony rides and a live nativity as well as performances from eight local school choirs. In addition, many vendors will be selling festive necessities and everything you need for the holiday.

Walk through ancient Bethlehem! (WJHG)

