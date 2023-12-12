Chipola womens basketball team off to 11-1 start under first year coach John Marcum

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Chipola womens basketball team is off to a hot start under the guidance of first year head coach John Marcum, who came down south following a stint as an assistant at Syracuse, among other stops in 18 years of coaching previously. And safe to say so far so good this season. The Indians now through a dozen non-conference games, and boast an 11-1 record. They won their first three games at home, then have played their last nine games on the road, winning 8 of those. This some video of a win at a tournament over in Biloxi last month. Pretty impressive for a team with just three returning players, Tahnyjia Purifoy, number three there, Carmen Jones and Mariam Olawoyin.

“And the rest of the team is a group of kids from all over the world who have all kind of bought in to playing together.” coach Marcum told me Monday via Zoom. “And playing the right way. Being unselfish. And it’s translated to us putting some points on the board. And we just keep hoping that we can keep growing day by day.”

Coach Marcum isn’t kidding about players from around the world. Senegal, Gabon, Russia, Latvia, England Sweden, New Zealand, and Canada all represented on his roster. And he’s perhaps especially thrilled with the way the team is maturing, beyond just the on-court abilities.

“Probably their character. It’s a group of kids for sure that all realize their individual success is tied to the collective accomplishments. They know the deeper that they go, the national polls and rankings, the tournaments, the state tournaments, and so forth, the better their exposure as an individual. So I think from a big picture standpoint they understand why they’re here. They understand, as we’ve talked about, we’ve set a lot of process goals. Not a lot of outcome goals. We have six game goals every game that we are trying to accomplish within the game of basketball. And they focus on those. So I think we’re really emphasizing, the things that affect winning and losing.”

And again, much of the team’s success has been on the road thus far. The coach telling me that kind of scheduling was not by design, but by necessity. “So essentially 15 of our 18 non-conference games are on the road. You just mentioned the long stretch, we essentially did a month on the road. More of a byproduct of not having a schedule in place when taking the job. People jumping on the opportunity, thought we were going to be down a little bit. We got a lot of invitations to peoples classics and so forth. We played people on their home court in the marquee games. It’s been a challenge. We’ve driven a lot of miles to different states. One week type stuff. But it’s probably also expedited our coming together process a little bit. And I think we’ve gelled on the road. I think we’ve learned to fight through bad calls and different environments and crowds, and so forth. And I hope it’s made us a closer-knit group as a whole.”

Indians with three games up in Tuscaloosa this weekend, and then into a bit of a Christmas break. Chipola ranked fourth in the state behind conference rivals Northwest Florida, Pensacola and Gulf Coast who are first second and third respectively. Again what a fight it’s going to be once league play begins in January.

