Community raises money for Senor Frog employees

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Monday evening a benefit took place to help raise money for the employees impacted by the Senor Frog’s fire.

According to officials the blaze sparked on the second floor of the building and caused smoke damage resulting in the restaurant being forced to shut down temporarily. As a result, many employees have been left without a steady income right before the holidays, so community members rallied to help out by putting together an event.

The Frogs Jam Fest Fundraiser was held at Ms. Newby’s Liquors located at 9877 Thomas Drive, Panama City Beach.

The event started at 7 pm and ran until midnight. The fundraiser featured performances from nearly 20 bands, raffles and guitar auctions.

Michael Santiago was one of the event organizers. He said when he discovered the news, he knew he just had to help and fast.

“I thought to myself we got to do something for the employees that work here,” Santiago said. “I think Newby’s record is 12000 in one night. I’m hoping we’ll shatter that, and I think we are tonight, that I know of. But it’s not about the money It’s helping the employees. Maybe the bartender can buy his daughter a gift for Christmas or have food on the table. When people lose their jobs all of a sudden like this, they might get their unemployment check, but it might take sometimes a month or two to get their money and they need money now to live and everything. I call this frog strong, not 850 strong.”

Dozens of people came out to partake in the event, which was free but encouraged a five-dollar donation cover.

Senor Frog’s Operation’s Manager Marco Sparrowe said he is grateful for all the help he is receiving.

“I was in shock just exactly the same day that I saw Senor Frogs burning I was like what is going to happen with my crew. And this is exactly a better shock to see all the response of the city and honestly with everybody here just supporting one cause which is holidays and families and it’s hard because these guys live check by check,” Sparrowe said. “This is just amazing. I can’t it’s unbelievable how this city when something happens, they’re all together no matter how old you are, no matter what you do, we’re all human beings and this is amazing.”

News Channel 7 was told that 100 of the proceeds will go to the employees.

Marco said he hopes to have the Senor Frog’s restaurant back and running by February.

If you’d like to donate a gofundme has been set up.

