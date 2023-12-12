Family overwhelmed with support after losing everything in fire

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Paxton family spent Monday in disbelief, standing outside of where their home had stood less than 24 hours before.

In the early hours of Monday morning, the son had woken his parents up after hearing a loud pop, saying they had to get out of the house. Soon after, the home was entirely engulfed in a fire.

“We all heard a noise, and we didn’t know what it was, but less than two minutes later, [our son] said he felt his wall and that it was hot, and he got worried,” Tiffany Peacock, a resident of the home, said. “He stood up and there was smoke everywhere. The first thing he did was come into the living room and wake us up and says, ‘We’ve got to go.’”

Thanks to their son’s quick thinking, the Peacocks were all able to get out of their house safely.

“We were all able to get out. He knew. It was before the fire alarm even went off,” Peacock said.

A lifelong family friend who was present during the family’s interview with NewsChannel 7 said she believes the family’s son is a hero.

Through the hardship, the community is showing the family they are not alone.

“We’ve had so much, so much support offered. I just don’t even know. I mean, [we have] more friends than we realized. That’s for sure,” Peacock said.

People around Paxton immediately began gathering things like clothes and drinks to bring to the family.

“Everybody is devastated. We can’t imagine that kind of loss. So, our hearts are broken, but we’re ready to support them in any way we can,” Paxton School Principal Brent Jones said. “We’ve already taken up two bags of clothes, and we’re looking for other people to join in and help the family with whatever we can do.”

Jones said as soon as he got word of what the Peacock family had gone through just hours before, he and other school staff began collecting what they could. Jones added that the school will be working to provide lunches and dinners to the family for the next few days.

“There’s no words. There are absolutely no words to say thank you to everybody that just... We feel loved. We feel loved and appreciated and... known,” Peacock said.

The school is continuing to collect clothing donations for the family. Their clothing sizes, posted on social media by family members are:

Male Child: Young men’s 14/16 jeans, youth large shirts and underwear, men’s size 8 shoes

Man: 32/30 pants, XL shirt, 10 1/2 shoes

Woman: 16 pants, large or XL shirt, 8 shoes

If you’d like to donate clothes, you can bring them to the Paxton School. Jones said the school is also working to find a way for monetary donations to go to the families quickly and efficiently.

