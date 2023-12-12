Female city employee accuses Panama City Mayor of “groping”

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A city employee with Panama City has accused Mayor Michael Rohan Sr. of touching her buttocks.

In a memo sent out on Tuesday, human resources employee Vickie Lewis addressed a rumor shared on Nov. 17.

The memo states that a female employee with the city said Mayor Rohan had ‘groped’ her butt when they were taking a picture on July 4, during a preparation of events.

When asked during a meeting with human resources if the contact was accidental, the female employee stated he had ‘grabbed’ her butt and made a grabbing motion describing it.

This accusation was addressed at Tuesday’s Commission meeting. Commissioners said they do not condone this alleged behavior and voted to send the accusation to the Ethics Commission in Tallahassee.

NewsChannel 7 is following the story and attempting to get a comment from the mayor. During the meeting, the mayor directed a question on the issue to his lawyer. We will update you as we learn more.

