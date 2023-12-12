Last Resort Comedy! at Dick’s Last Resort

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The building says “laugh” on the wall, so it’s a promised good time all while benefitting a great cause.

Panama City Comedy is back at Dick’s Last Resort located in Pier Park for your last opportunity of the year to squeeze in some comedy in that busy holiday schedule.

Regional and national touring comedians will be featured Saturday, December 16 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. This show contains mature content, so take this date night opportunity or even bring the visiting relatives out. The list of performers includes Scotty Jernigan, Derek Stewart, Juan Martinez, Ryan Rogers, Justin Butler, Cameron Smith, and Janet Fortune.

To make this event even better, bring an unwrapped, new toy to donate to STUFF THE BUS for the children of Bay County and receive a free drink!

Get your tickets now at panamacitycomedy.com.

