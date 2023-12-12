Marina Civic Center’s structure not severely damaged by Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tuesday’s Panama City Commission Meeting will draw the art community together for an important reason.

The Marina Civic Center will be a big topic of discussion.

“There are several options in front of the commission for them to consider and hopefully guide them objectively into making a decision on what’s best for the city, what’s best for the downtown community, as well as the art community as we move forward,” Panama City Public Works Director Jonathan Hayes said.

The engineering division inside of public works will present a report to commissioners that lays out where the civic center stands structurally and environmentally. City officials said the structure of the building was not substantially damaged by Hurricane Michael.

“We went back, and we looked at three engineering reports,” Hayes said. “We didn’t find any structural concerns or questions of the integrity of the building itself.”

However, city officials said heavy-duty work will need to be done to the inside of it.

“There are some very serious environmental concerns with the building,” Hayes said. “The air has been tested. It’s a building that needs to be completely gutted the rest of the way on the inside and cleaned.”

Members of the art community are already painting their own vision of it.

“We can have Broadway shows, and we can have headliner concerts,” Paul Brent, the owner of Paul Brent Studio, said. “We can have a lot of things where people won’t have to travel many miles and hours.”

Brent also said there’s some positive progression with the project.

“At least it seems to be moving in a direction that I think is reasonable,” he said. “We are seeing movement, and we are seeing the commissioners. They have a lot of interest in this project.”

Limited funding for the Marina Civic Center is still a big concern.

Commissioners will ultimately decide if the building stays or goes.

The meeting will be at 8 a.m. at the Bay County Government Center.

