Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bundle up tonight! There’s a frost advisory in effect down to the coast tonight. Lows will fall into the low to mid 30s inland and upper 30s at the coast. On Tuesday expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s. Expect more clouds as we move through the week with seasonably cool temps. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s and lows in the 30s/40s/50s. Rain chances might return this weekend, but that remains iffy as of right now as the European model is dry and the American model is quite wet. For now we keep a 40-60% chance of rain this weekend, but expect a swing to the drier or wetter solution in the days ahead.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

