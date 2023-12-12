Pro-Palestinian supporters held Gaza protest in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Israel-Hamas War is causing a wave of protests throughout the U.S.

One took place Monday in front of the Bay County Government Center in Panama City.

Several Pro-Palestinian supporters urged Congressman Neal Dunn to support a ceasefire to save children in Gaza.

The ongoing conflict has left thousands of people dead since the war began on Oct. 7.

The organizer of the event said anywhere from 80 to 150 people usually attend the protests.

However, he said the one held on Monday was a last-minute decision.

“We are here to ask Mr. Neal Dunn to stand up for a ceasefire,” Gaza Protest Organizer Saleh Nofal said. “We ask every human in the world to stand for a ceasefire, to stand and save these children in Gaza. We all have children. We all have families.”

NewsChannel 7 reached out to Dunn for comment, but we haven’t heard back yet.

