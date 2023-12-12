Stuff The Bus needs your help gifting Bay County kids a good Christmas

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Saving Christmas for needy kids one toy at a time.

“It is officially Stuff the Bus 12 and we are halfway through the campaign,” said Skip Bondur, with Stuff The Bus. “12 was actually chosen because that is the need in our community right here in 2023.”

This year is unlike any other year.

”We are seeing a 30, 40 and even 50 percent increase in some of the agencies as the kids they service in our community,” said Bondur.

They are a few thousand toys below their goal.

” We are sitting just under 5 thousand toys this year in a normal year would feel different,” said Bondur.

Previously their goal has been 10 thousand toys every year.

”But unfortunately, with [the] goal being what it is 12 thousand toys which is the need in our community, we need 7k toys in 4 days,” said Bondur.

They are only a few away and they’re beginning to question whether they will meet their goal by Thursday.

”We have to sound the alarm and we need Bay County to respond like they do always,” said Bondur.

He is reminding everyone it is for the children.

“Maybe we just have to give until we feel it and this drive, I’ve seen it some people are giving till it hurts and so I’m just asking as always for people to get outside of themselves and see it as something bigger than we are,” said Bondur.

He says he will not come off the roof of the bus until the goal is reached.

”We will be here until we save Christmas for kids in Bay County,” said Bondur.

They are gifting to kids to make sure they have something for Christmas. If you would like to gift a present you can find the details here.

