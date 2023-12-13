Bay District Schools honors Arnold students who helped during bus crash

The students were honored at the BDS board meeting at the Nelson Building on Tuesday.
By Austin Maida
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay District Schools held another board meeting on Tuesday, but this one was a bit different, as they honored a few students who were quick on their feet during a time of crisis.

This week’s BDS meeting was like none other, as the county honored three students, giving them all the “Superintendent’s Spirit of the Community Award.”

The Arnold High School students stepped in to help their bus driver back on November 27 after he suffered a medical emergency and crashed into a ditch.

The three students were recognized for being instrumental in assessing the situation as it was happening.

Officials say the students reacted calmly, administered help to the driver, and safely evacuated their classmates from the crashed bus.

The students say their teamwork was vital.

“First thing I did was yell if everyone was ok. Then I ran up to the bus driver to make sure he was ok. It was kind of just knowledge of ‘hey, everyone get off the bus, take the safest way,’” said Arnold junior Faith Chapman.

“I had those two helping me, you know I’m not like stressed out trying to make sure everything was good. Faith was checking the bus driver, and I was on the phone with them. It does feel good that it doesn’t go unrecognized,” said Arnold sophomore Callie Lindberg.

Arnold officials say that the bus driver who suffered the medical emergency is out of the hospital and doing much better.

