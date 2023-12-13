Bay District Schools receives a "B" grade and moves up state rankings

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The grades are in -- and Bay District Schools has received a strong “B”.

Last year, BDS ranked 35th out of the 67 Florida counties, and this year they’re up to 30th.

Part of that rise in the first year of Superintendent Mark McQueen’s tenure is the raised performance of the seven “turnaround schools” that received a grade of “D” or “F” last year.

Five of those schools improved out of turnaround status.

McQueen and local principals credit the improvement to the continued effort of their teachers, parents and most importantly, the students themselves.

“The teachers are amazing. They’re selfless in their service, they’re tireless in their efforts. And they’re compassionate about every single student and helping them succeed. Certainly, it’s the students who have performed, but it’s been the parents and the guardians that have really said ‘Yes, student, it is important for you to be in school, it’s important to hear what your teacher is teaching you,’” said McQueen.

“I’m so proud of our students, all over Bay District. Specifically at my school, Lynn Haven Elementary. The students have worked so hard, families have been supportive,” said Lynn Haven Elementary School principal Stacie Anderson.

This was the seventh straight year Bay County earned an overall grade of “B”.

The final day of school this calendar year is December 22, and students will return on January 9.

