Beach Care Services receives largest donation, continuing to help more people

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A difficult situation when money is tight, and bills are due.

“I’m not one to reach for handouts, but nowadays we’re struggling so much,” said Jamie Simic, a community member.

Jamie Simic is one of many in Panama City Beach who need help.

“My children and I were put in some really un-unprecedented circumstances and put into more of a pressure cooker right into holidays,” said Simic.

Beach Care Services received a huge donation from a local church worth more than 100 thousand dollars.

“We are mainly going to reserve it for rent,” said Lindsey Pickenpaugh, President of Beach Care Services. “The people who walk through our doors are in desperate need of help with their rent.”

they are helping community members in Panama City Beach with their bills, those with beach care services say over half the people they have helped this year are struggling to pay their rent.

“Rent has skyrocketed here on the beach and unfortunately pay has not skyrocketed,” said Pickenpaugh

Since the need is so great their phone is ringing off the hook.

“20, 30 calls a day,” said Pickenpaugh.

Those calls are adding up to nearly 100 phone calls a week. With the money they just received the organization can help even more people.

“These resources are invaluable for families that are struggling such as myself especially during the holidays and especially when circumstances are not to your own making,” said Simic.

So far this year beach care services have helped around 500 people.

“This is a huge weight off our shoulders especially as single moms and fighting for my two little’s to make sure they don’t see or affect them too much,” said Simic

They are giving a hand up to help families get back on their feet again.

“If it weren’t for organizations like this, my children and I would lose quite a bit,” said Simic.

The organization has helped around 500 people this year alone, with this latest donation they are hoping to help 750 to one thousand people in the next year.

If you or someone you know is needing financial assistance you can go here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.