The FHSAA makes changes in high school football classifications, and how playoff berths are earned

The FHSAA announced it will host the Florida High School football championships at Bragg...
The FHSAA announced it will host the Florida High School football championships at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.
By Scott Rossman
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some changes were made Tuesday by the FHSAA Board of Directors today in Gainesville. That board voting 9-4 to move off the current football classification system, with Metro and Suburban divisions, and go back to 7 classes, 1A to 7A. All this effecting in 2024.

That measure will keep the 1R, or rural Division, which is dominated by schools in our region. The likes of Chipley, Holmes, Port St. Joe, Blountstown, Sneads, Freeport and Bozeman. The idea is to keep 32 teams in the 1R class and that means the 32 smallest schools in the state. So that would drop Marianna, which has fewer students than Freeport and Bozeman, into 1R, and the Bulldogs and Bucks up into a higher class.

The board also voting to mandate districts and that district play will help determine what teams make it into the playoffs. This replaces the ranking system used in recent years. Under this plan, teams will play 8 regular season games, then all teams across the state get a week 9 bye week. And then the top four teams in each district play it out to determine a district champ and runner up.

Gulf County Superintendent Jim Norton is on the FHSAA Board, said Tuesday that “he feels today’s votes were precursory in nature for other measures that will likely follow that will improve competition and provide a more level playing field among all schools across the state! "

