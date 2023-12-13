Haney Technical College introduces new educational building

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -One local school has added a new building as part of its ongoing recovery after Hurricane Michael.

Haney Technical College held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning for a new I.T. and medical education building.

Haney lost four instructional buildings due to damage from Michael in 2018. and has now moved those operations under one new roof.

Students, teachers and Bay District Schools officials were on hand to celebrate the opening of the new facility.

The project has been in the works for more than three years.

Officials are excited about the potential the new building brings with it.

“We have a state-of-the-art nursing lab where they can go in and replicate exactly what’s going on in a doctor’s office or in a hospital setting. Right down to manikins that breathe, walk, talk, give birth. Anything they might need to go to work in a hospital setting, we have that available to them. We really wanted to focus on not only what we need now, but what will be needed in the future as our programs continue to grow and technology continues to advance,” said Angela Reese, Director of Haney Technical College.

The new educational building will welcome Haney students for the first time on January 8, the first day of the spring semester.

