High school student arrested, accused of having harm list

By Candace Newman
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 15-year-old Chipley High School student faces a second-degree felony charge after Washington County detectives say a list of names was found in his phone.

Sheriff Kevin Crews says James Simmons said he wanted to harm the people on the list, which included students and teachers.

This was discovered after an argument between students Tuesday, leading to the 10th grader being questioned.

The sheriff says a Fortify Florida tip helped them work quickly.

“We had somebody get our ear on the campus and then somebody, you know, called that tip in and just talk to their kids and if they ever know something like this, please don’t keep it to themselves,” Sheriff Crews said.

Simmons faces charges of “sent a written threat to conduct a mass shooting” and simple battery.

He remains in the Department of Juvenile Justice custody.

